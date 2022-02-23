Marauding monkeys on an Indonesian island point to environmental pressures

BATAM, Indonesia — The huts situated along Mirota Beach were filled with visitors enjoying the soft white sands, clear waters, and tranquil vibes on an October day. But that tranquility was shattered by the arrival of some increasingly common visitors to the beach: a pack of long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis) in search of food. The monkeys emerged, one by one, from a cluster of trees located on a shady hill just a short distance from the huts. Some of the visitors hurried away as the macaques approached. “I was so afraid, I just left all my stuff behind to be taken,” a visitor named Dilla said with resignation as she carried her baby away from the marauding monkeys. Some visitors stayed to protect their belongings. But others stayed because they wanted to feed the monkeys, either for amusement or a misguided sense of charity. The latter is one of the major reasons why the macaques keep coming back to the beach: there always seem to be some visitors willing to feed them. This not only causes them to expect handouts but also makes them less afraid of humans. Some of the macaques even climb on top of the huts so that they can look down into the visitors’ bags in the hopes of finding more food. Mirota Beach is located on the island of Batam, part of Indonesia’s Riau Islands province, located a short boat ride away from Singapore. Home to large industrial estates, Batam isn’t known as a beach…This article was originally published on Mongabay

