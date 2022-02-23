Sabino Gualinga, Amazon shaman and defender of the ‘living forest,’ passes away

QUITO — Its a sad moment for any Indigenous community when spiritual leaders, those who hold the knowledge of sacred ceremonies and traditions, pass away from this world. But Sabino Gualinga’s passing has left behind a trail of tears beyond Ecuador’s borders. The prominent yachak, or shaman, from the Kichwa community of Sarayaku in the Amazon Rainforest was well known for leading ayahuasca ceremonies, opening meetings or protests with a tobacco ritual, and teaching the complex lessons of the Kawsak Sacha (“Living Forest”) to Sarayaku and the world. Sabino Gualinga (on the left) takes part in ritual ceremony with tobacco at the entrance of IACHR in Costa Rica. Image courtesy of Heriberto Gualinga. Family members said Gualinga died peacefully in his bed on Feb. 8 in the Amazonian city of Puyo, surrounded by his seven children. He was either 97 or 103 years old, depending on whether one consults the state or church registries, and lived the entire century of his life in the rainforest. His daughter, Patricia, described him as a sweet and calm person who didn’t speak much. But when he did speak, she said, “his thoughts and words were very strong.” “He was a person whose presence alone produced respect, and for that reason many people loved him,” she told Mongabay. Patricia witnessed this firsthand, as she often served as her father’s translator, from Kichwa to Spanish. In 2011, she translated his famous testimony before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in Costa Rica, in the trial…This article was originally published on Mongabay

