Call for COVID rules that reduced infections in gorilla parks to remain

Stricter measures implemented to protect endangered mountain gorillas from COVID-19 should be made permanent long after the pandemic has passed, conservationists say, citing a significant drop in respiratory infections among human-habituated gorillas in one major park in Rwanda. Respiratory infections recorded among mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei) in Volcanoes National Park (VNP) dropped from an average of 5.4 outbreaks among family groups per year between January 2015 and February 2020, to just 1.6 per year after the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to veterinarians from Gorilla Doctors. The group works to protect the two subspecies of eastern gorillas — mountain gorillas and eastern lowland gorillas (Gorilla beringei graueri) — in Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The drop correlates with the decline in the number of tourists visiting the park, and stricter guidelines for viewing gorillas. VNP was shut in March 2020 as COVID-19 spread around the globe. When it reopened three months later, tourists had to wear face masks and maintain a distance of at least 10 meters (33 feet) from the gorillas, an increase from 7 m (23 ft) before the pandemic. Wearing a mask was previously not mandatory for tourists visiting the park. When Volcanoes National Park reopened three months after a lockdown, tourists had to wear face masks and maintain a distance of at least 10 meters (33 feet) from the gorillas. Image by Peter Prokosch/GRID-Arendal via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). “As the Omicron viral variant surges and tourism returns, we consider…This article was originally published on Mongabay

