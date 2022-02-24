Government climate advisers say cut fossil fuels to lower energy bills

From BBC
The best way to ease consumers’ pain from high energy prices is to stop using fossil fuels rather than drill for more of them, the government’s climate advisers say.
Some Tory MPs want the government to expand production of shale and North Sea gas, saying it would lower bills.
But advisers said UK-produced gas would be sold internationally and barely reduce the consumer price.
They said wind and solar power, as well as home insulation, is a better route.
The report from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) comes at a time when household energy bills are rising quickly. There is also international uncertainty over gas supplies due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The committee also warned that new fossil fuel projects in the North Sea would, in some cases, not deliver gas until 2050.
That’s the date when climate laws stipulate that the UK must be almost completely weaned off gas.
The committee said it favours tighter restrictions on drilling in the North Sea, and it favours a “presumption against exploration”.
But it won’t go so far as recommending these actions to ministers because it said there are finely-balanced arguments for and against drilling.
British-produced gas, for instance, is extracted causing less damage to the climate than imports, although it’s impossible to say whether other exporters will reduce their own emissions in future.
What’s more, a so-called windfall tax might be imposed on the rising