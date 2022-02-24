Illegal mining fuels social conflict in Indonesian tin hub of Bangka-Belitung

BANGKA BELITUNG, Indonesia — A conflict that flared up at the start of the year between traditional fishers and illegal miners in Indonesia’s Bangka-Belitung Islands has once again highlighted the social tensions that have long gripped one of the richest tin-mining regions in the world. The incident was sparked by social media posts uploaded by Yudi Amsori, a fisherman and activist against illegal mining with the community group East Belitung Watershed Forum. In the posts, he criticized the environmental damage wrought by the miners in Kelabat Bay, where fishing is a mainstay of local livelihoods. On Jan. 6, dozens of people who claimed to be artisanal tin miners staged a protest outside Yudi’s house, demanding he take down his posts and leave the island of Belitung. The East Belitung Watershed Forum responded by filing a complaint with police for violations of Yudi’s freedom of expression, and emphasized that mining is banned in Kelabat Bay under the 2020 provincial zoning regulations. Local officials have also spoken out against the illegal mining in the bay, which has been zoned exclusively for traditional fisheries, mangrove conservation, and tourism. “What those illegal miners did to Yudi by forcing him to leave his village gave the impression that the locals there are in support of illegal mining,” Jessix Amundian, director of the Bangka-Belitung chapter of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), said on Jan. 7. “The psychological abuse toward Yudi isn’t only [directed at him] as an environmental activist, but also as a community…This article was originally published on Mongabay

