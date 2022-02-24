More coffee, less gold: Sumatra farmers alarmed over revival of mine project

LINGE, Indonesia — Indonesian coffee farmers on the island of Sumatra have spoken out against a plan to mine for gold in an area that overlaps with one of the last known habitats of Sumatran tigers and orangutans. The Linge Abong project in Aceh province was conceived more than a decade ago, and was blocked by the provincial governor in 2019. But it appears to have been revived in late 2021, according to a stock exchange filing from the parent company of project developer PT Linge Mineral Resources (LMR). “We have held community discussions and we’re strongly against it,” Zai Nudin, the head of Linge village, one of several that would be directly affected by the gold mine, said at an online event on Jan. 10, 2022. “So many problems will appear from mining,” Zai added. The Leuser Ecosystem in northern Sumatra is the only region on Earth where tigers, orangutans, rhinos and elephants can be found in one place. Image by Junaidi Hanafiah/Mongabay Indonesia. LMR obtained exploration approval for the site in 2009. The 36,420-hectare (90,000-acre) concession in Aceh Tengah district overlaps with the Leuser Ecosystem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s the largest remaining swath of intact rainforest in Sumatra, and home to critically endangered Sumatran tigers, orangutans, rhinos and elephants. Some time over the next year, the company’s request for a production permit was rejected by the provincial government, according to the governor at the time. In 2019, LMR announced that it planned to undertake an environmental…This article was originally published on Mongabay

