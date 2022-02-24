Refuge of endangered ‘African unicorn’ threatened by mining, poaching, deforestation

Perched in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) near the borders of Uganda and South Sudan, Okapi Wildlife Reserve quietly encompasses some 14,000 square kilometers (5,405 square miles) of rainforest habitat. The DRC government established the reserve in 1996, and it is also recognized by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Heritage Site due to its diverse plant and animal species, some of which are found nowhere else except for in this region of the DRC. Okapi Wildlife Reserve protects more than 100 mammal and 370 bird species, including 17 known species of primates – more than any other single forested area in Africa. The reserve is also home to the Indigenous Efe and Mbuti peoples. But perhaps the reserve’s most famous resident is the enigmatic okapi (Okapia johnstoni), after which it was named. Sporting the head of a giraffe and the stripes of a zebra, the okapi was unknown to the scientific world till the 20th century and is found only in the northeastern portion of the DRC. Also known as the “African unicorn” of forest giraffe, the species is listed as endangered by the IUCN, and Okapi Wildlife Reserve harbors as many as 20% of the estimated 30,000 remaining wild okapi. The okapi’s closest living relative is the giraffe. Like giraffes, okapi have long tongues, often more than a foot in length. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. The reserve also contains about one-fifth of the Ituri Rainforest, an ecosystem that has changed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay