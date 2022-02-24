Will the U.S. Congress act to regulate big cats kept in captivity? (commentary)

After two seasons of the hit television show Tiger King and a new dramatization, Joe vs. Carole, soon to debut, millions of people have been desensitized to the dangerous and cruel issue of keeping big cats as pets. Across the United States there have been more than 300 dangerous incidents involving big cats since 1990. In the last 10 years, “four children have lost their lives and dozens of others lost limbs or suffered other traumatic injuries. Sixteen adults have been killed, and scores have been mauled.” Last February, a tiger escaped from a home in Bexar County, Texas and roamed through neighborhood backyards an event that was caught on camera and posted to TikTok. This county has also experienced a number of tiger seizures by law enforcement officials due to unlawful ownership. A tiger living in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, India. Image courtesy of Sarika Khanwilkar. But the problem of domestic tiger ownership isn’t unique to Texas. In September of 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a tiger “rise out of the water of the French Broad River, cross the street, and disappear into the woods.” In May 2021, global media covered the now infamous week-long incident of a missing tiger in Houston. While this gained worldwide attention, its occurrence wasn’t very surprising to those who have been paying attention to tigers in the U.S. The problem expands far beyond just keeping big cats as pets. Animal welfare activists and wildlife trafficking experts argue that shows like…This article was originally published on Mongabay

