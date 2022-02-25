Indigenous knowledge ‘gives us a much richer picture’: Q&A with Māori researcher Ocean Mercier

Small islands, big seascapes: that’s how many Pacific Ocean nations are characterized. Aotearoa New Zealand, a country about the size of the U.K. but with the world’s fourth-largest maritime area, is no exception. From some perspectives, this arrangement might feel isolating. But for many of the region’s Indigenous inhabitants, the ocean is something that connects rather than separates. Polynesian voyagers used their knowledge of stars, currents, weather and wildlife to navigate across thousands of kilometers to Aotearoa, where they began to establish settlements an estimated 800 years ago, making it the last large landmass to be populated by humans. Six centuries later, British migrants began to colonize and settle the islands. As these outsiders gained in numbers and power, Māori traditional knowledge, or mātauranga, was denigrated and ignored. Many Māori were dislocated and denied opportunities for kaitiakitanga (guardianship) over the places where they had ancestral sovereignty, while their language was actively repressed in schools and institutions. In the process, much of their hard-won, place-based knowledge was lost and forgotten. Seascape of Kaikoura, New Zealand. Image courtesy of Bernard Spragg via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). In recent decades, Māori academics and community organizers have led the charge to elevate the position and standing of mātauranga within scientific communities. This is part of wider efforts to honor the Treaty of Waitangi, the country’s founding document, which was signed in 1840 between a number of Māori iwi (tribes) and the British crown. Policies such as Vision Mātauranga (2005) were put in place to help encourage the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay