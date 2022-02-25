Malaria: Aberystwyth University drone system used in Zanzibar

From BBC
Drone and smartphone technology developed at Aberystwyth University is being used to fight malaria in Tanzania’s semi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar.
Scientists from the university have been finding water pools that malaria-carrying mosquitos use to breed.
It is the first time drone technology has been used within a widespread intervention programme.
The disease kills more than 400,000 people worldwide each year.
The Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Programme is aiming to rid the archipelago of the disease by 2023.
The malaria parasite is mainly spread by female Anopheles mosquitoes, which tend to bite at dusk and at night.
When an infected mosquito bites a person, it passes the parasites into the bloodstream.
Controlling the mosquito larvae is considered a crucial part of malaria eradication, but from the ground it is hard to predict when and where the breeding sites will develop – which makes it hard to find and treat them before the adults emerge.
Dr Andy Hardy, a lecturer at Aberystwyth University’s Department for Geography and Earth Sciences, decided to look at the problem from a different angle, turning to drone technology.
“These things conceptually on the ground are quite difficult, but as soon as you get that perspective, for instance over a large rice paddy, you can see it come alive,” he said.
“You can see certain areas of the rice