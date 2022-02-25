Pay or punish? Study looks at how to engage with farmers deforesting the Cerrado

During last year’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, more than 140 countries committed to halting and reversing deforestation by 2030. The Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use recognized the critical role of all forest types for biodiversity, sustainable land use, and mitigating and adapting to climate change, among many other benefits. This was just the latest in a growing list of attempts by governments, traders, supermarket chains, and multinational companies to limit or wipe out deforestation from supply chains under so-called “zero-deforestation” pledges — essentially making sure that commodity production doesn’t come at the expense of razing forests and other important ecosystems. While on paper these pledges look good, there’s still significant debate over what the best tools are to achieve zero deforestation. One of the biggest debates is over whether to use the carrot or the stick approach; is it better to pay producers not to deforest, or punish them when they do by excluding them from the market? “There are all these commitments but no specificity about how to achieve the goals and how to do it without exacerbating other problems,” Rachael Garrett, an assistant professor of environmental policy at ETH Zürich, told Mongabay in a video call. “At this point as scientists we know a lot more than we did [when the first zero-deforestation commitments were made]. It is time to renew these commitments with far more specificity about how.” To do that, Garrett co-authored a study last month in World Development, looking at the effectiveness,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

