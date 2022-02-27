Climate change: UN report to show true scale of impacts

From BBC
A new UN report on the impacts of climate change is set to be the gravest assessment yet of how rising temperatures are affecting every living thing.
The study, from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), summarises several years of research.
The report will likely say that the world is fast approaching the limits of adapting to climate change.
But rapid political action can avoid the worst impacts.
This assessment, to be published later, will be the second of three major reports from the IPCC and its first since November’s COP26 summit.
The IPCC carries out these large-scale reviews of the latest research on warming every six or seven years on behalf of governments. This set of three is their sixth assessment report.
Researchers are formed into three working groups that look at the basic science, the scale of the impacts and the options for tackling the problem.
Under the umbrella of the IPCC, scientists working on the report, who all volunteer for this work, review and write up thousands of papers to summarise the latest findings.
They then meet with government officials to go through their findings line by line until they reach consensus.
Monday’s publication is a short, 40-page summary of their findings.
There will be quite a big focus on regions and cities.
For many major