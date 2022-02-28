Bridges in the sky carry sloths to safety in Costa Rica

Every morning, Anna Baltodano and Michael Chizkov look out from their terrace in search of sloths. Notoriously slow-moving and with fur the color of tree branches, the animals blend into the trees where they sleep, eat and move — ever so languidly — among monkeys, iguanas and toucans. In the last few years, the forest that surrounds the couple’s terrace has been whittled away to make room for more houses, tourist cabins and roads. “Sloths and other animals fall to the ground because much vegetation has been removed and they can’t move between the trees,” Baltodano says. She and Chizkov live in Playa Negra, 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from Puerto Viejo, on Cota Rica’s southern Caribbean coast. “The last time there was a storm, a female sloth and her baby fell down. We rescued her and put her back up on a tree to protect her from cars and aggressive dogs,” Baltodano says. “We’ve been living in this house for seven years and I wanted to buy the adjacent land to stop the tree felling,” Chizkov says. “When I finally got the money, someone else had bought it. It’s a shame. They’ve divided the land into small plots and they’re removing the trees.” Ana Baltodano looks out at the forest from her terrace, from where she can observe wildlife such as sloths, toucans and monkeys. Image by Monica Pelliccia. The couple decided they could still do something to help sloths: they planted more than 200 trees to support the wildlife.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

