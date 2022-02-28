Chocolate frog? New burrowing frog species unearthed in Amazon’s rare peatlands

A photo of an odd-looking amphibian drew attention on Twitter last week, where it was described as a “smooth lil fella”, compared to a melted tootsie roll candy, and likened to the chocolate frogs from Harry Potter. “I’m quite surprised at how fast the popularity of this frog is rising up,” Germán Chávez, a researcher at the Peruvian Institute of Herpetology, and one of the scientists to describe the frog, told Mongabay in an email. “I’m not sure whether it is because of the tapir-like profile or its chocolate-texturized skin.” Chávez and colleagues found the small, long-snouted frog during a rapid inventory in Peru, in one of the rarest habitats in the Amazon rainforest, the Amazon peatlands, a boggy wetland thick with decaying plants. The tapir frog’s slight body is well suited for burrowing into soft, wet peat. The researchers suspect that it, as well as other burrowing animals, may affect soil and water infiltration, playing important roles in the peatland ecosystem. A newly described burrowing frog, Synapturanus danta, from the Peruvian Amazon has a tapir-like snoot and resembles chocolate. Photo by Germán Chávez. “The frogs are tiny, about the size of a quarter,” said Michelle Thompson, a researcher in the Keller Science Action Center at Chicago’s Field Museum who was part of the team that found the frog. “[T]hey’re underground, and they’re quick,” she said, so the team relied on sound. When they heard an unfamiliar “beep, beep” call, they sprang into action. “Suddenly we heard one of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

