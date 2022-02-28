Climate change a threat to human well-being and health of the planet: New IPCC report

Climate change is endangering the health of the planet, humanity, and the species and ecosystems that anchor life on Earth, according to a report released Feb. 28 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). “The stakes for our planet have never been higher,” António Guterres, the U.N. secretary-general, said at a press conference. “The report is … a dire warning about the consequences of inaction that shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our well-being and a healthy planet.” The IPCC is the United Nations’ body on climate change. This report is the second of three that will form the IPCC’ssixth assessment since its founding in 1988, which should be published in the second half of 2022. The report’s 270 authors drew from the science found in some 34,000 studies to detail the ways in which people and ecosystems are vulnerable to climate change as well as how they are adapting to the changes it causes. Fire in the Brazilian Amazon in 2021. Image © Victor Moriyama/Amazônia em Chamas. The first part of the IPCC’s sixth assessment was published in August 2021. Focused on the physical climate science, authors described the link between human activity and climate change as “unequivocal,” and said that global temperatures have risen by 1.1° Celsius (2° Fahrenheit) since the 19th century. In this new publication looking at impacts, adaptation and vulnerability around climate change, the leaders of the IPCC say that cutting the flow of climate-warming greenhouse gases such as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

