For fire-ravaged northern Thailand, there’s now an app to battle the blaze

The fire season in Chiang Rai, Thailand’s northernmost province, lasts from February to April every year. During these months, dry weather causes ordinarily green vegetation to turn dry and flammable. Any spark can set off a forest fire, whether from lightning, discarded cigarettes, forgotten campfires or, commonly, intentional burning of agricultural land gone out of control. During a forest fire, as flames reduce swaths of vegetation to dark strips of charred land, they also emit small pollutive particles into the air. When inhaled, these particles, some of them no larger than 2.5 microns in width and known as PM2.5, can cause serious respiratory problems, including bronchitis, asthma attacks and premature death. “Because I have lived in the area and suffered from PM2.5 caused by open burning of farmland in forest areas … I tried to think of ways to solve this problem through research and scientific data,” Nion Sirimongkonlertkul, a geospatial technology researcher at the Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna in neighboring Chiang Mai province, tells Mongabay. Forest firefighters in Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Image courtesy of Nion Sirimongkonlertkul. In 2017, she came up with the “Chiang Rai Hotspot” smartphone application, which pulls hotspot data from the NASA’s MODIS satellite-based sensor to visualize, in near real time, fire hotspot locations. Whenever a new hotspot is identified, firefighters and nearby communities alike receive notifications on their phones. The app then plots out the shortest path to reach the fire, and details the administrative boundaries it crosses at the district and subdistrict…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay