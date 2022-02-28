Four new MPAs in Maluku boost Indonesia’s bid to protect its seas

AMBON, Indonesia — The Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries has designated four new marine protected areas (MPA) around a group of islands in the eastern province of Maluku. The designation of these remote waters around the islands of Tanimbar, Damer, Mdona Hiera, Moa, Letti and Romang represents 0.4% of national waters, which is still an area larger than the U.S. state of Connecticut or almost the same size as the Mediterranean nation of Montenegro. In terms of conservation goals, the Jan. 11 designation brings Indonesia 4% of the way toward its goal to “effectively manage” 10% of national waters by 2030. In numbers, the goal is to designate 325,000 square kilometers (125,500 square miles) worth of MPAs, with the new Maluku additions totaling 12,559 km2 (4,849 mi2). At their last published estimate, the ministry website tallied Indonesia’s conserved waters at 241,000 km2 (93,051 mi2), roughly two-thirds of the way toward the goal. The ministry management region containing Maluku (WPP-RI 715) contains the largest percentage of conserved waters. A beach on a small island in Tanimbar, Maluku. Image via Shutterstock. “We are proud that the four MPAs were made official by the national ministry,” said Imam Musthofa, the head of WWF Indonesia’s oceans and fisheries program. WWF Indonesia has been supporting the Maluku provincial government in its MPA initiative since 2015 by holding participative mapping activities with stakeholders to identify conservation targets and zoning that parties at the national, regional and local levels can agree on. The MPA area…This article was originally published on Mongabay

