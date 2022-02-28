‘I am pro-mining’: Indigenous opposition to Philippine mine project falters

TAMPAKAN, Philippines — For nearly a decade, Nora Sukal was the public face of Indigenous opposition to the Tampakan project, a planned gold and copper mine on Blaan tribal land in Mindanao in the southern Philippines. “The proposed copper and gold open-pit mining project within our ancestral domains poses serious risks to our survival as a tribe,” Sukal said in an oral statement at the 32nd U.N. Human Rights Council in June 2016. “The appointment of individuals who are not legitimate to represent our community caused conflicts and divides us. The disparity among us tribes resulted in disunity which slowly destroys our culture of oneness.” Sukal, who is among the leaders in the ancestral domain straddled by the S’bangken Tribal Council, said that the mine, operated by Sagittarius Mines, Inc. (SMI), and touted as the largest undeveloped copper and gold reserve in Southeast Asia, would have dire impacts on her tribe. Around 5,000 people would have to be relocated to make way for the $5.9 billion project, which, she said, would keep the Blaan away from the forest — their source of food when they are hungry, or medicine when they are sick, and their spiritual ground to commune or praise their gods. In early February, however, when Mongabay visited Sukal in her clan’s ancestral domain in the hamlet of Datal Mangisi, she dropped a bombshell. “I now declare I am pro-mining. I will support the operations of SMI,” Sukal said in the vernacular. “Most of my relatives have been…This article was originally published on Mongabay

