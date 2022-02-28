In a biodiversity haven, mining drives highest ever recorded levels of mercury

Years of artisanal mining along the Madre de Dios River and its tributaries have left their marks, both seen and unseen. Miners, swarming to the region in a modern-day goldrush, have cleared away pockets of this sliver of the Peruvian Amazon. The hangover from the continuing boom has left behind the telltale moonscapes of barren land, muddied streams and rivers, and an invisible toxin that fouls the water, the air and, as a recent study has shown, the forests themselves. The study, published Jan. 28 in the journal Nature Communications, reveals that forests — and dense, intact forests in particular — sponge up mercury in the atmosphere that comes from gold mining in the Madre de Dios’s riverine soils. The mercury gathers on the surface of the leaves and in their tissues, and then rainfall washes it from high in the canopy to the forest floor, in a process that scientists call “throughfall.” Levels of mercury found in that throughfall “were the highest ever recorded anywhere in the globe,” Jacqueline Gerson, the study’s lead author and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, said in an interview. “That completely surprised us, that this area in the Amazon could have such high concentrations of mercury, higher than levels you’re seeing in industrial areas [or] in mercury mining areas,” she said. “And this all was happening within a biodiversity hotspot.” A gold mining site on the Madre de Dios River. Image by Kelsey Lansdale. Artisanal gold miners, who employ largely…This article was originally published on Mongabay

