Elon Musk's Starlink arrives in Ukraine but what next?

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A lorry full of Starlink dishes has arrived in Ukraine, with the country’s deputy prime minister thanking Elon Musk, who runs the firm.
It is not clear where they are heading – but it is likely that they will be used by the government itself.
Currently internet access in Ukraine is fairly good but it is expected to deteriorate as the conflict worsens.
Meanwhile businesses are trying to get their hands on the dishes, as back-up systems.
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov asked for Mr Musk’s help, and tweeted a picture of the Starlink dishes arriving.
Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dZbaYqWYCf
— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 28, 2022 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Plug in the dish – or terminal as it’s officially called – and it will automatically connect itself to the nearest Starlink satellite in the sky, of which there are more than 2,000.
The satellite then communicates with the nearest ground station, or gateway, which supplies the internet.
These gateways are located around the world, but they can’t be too far away from the place getting an internet connection. Fortunately for Ukraine, there is a gateway in neighbouring Poland.
The internet connection travels from the gateway to the satellite, and then to the terminal. Users simply plug their router into their terminal and the tech takes care of the rest.
One of the major issues with previous iterations of satellite internet is the delay, but Starlink’s constellation of