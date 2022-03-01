In Brazil, evicted Indigenous residents fight to reclaim their community

MANAUS, Brazil — As she walks through the rubble, Yawaratsuni Kokama steps over loose bricks and piles of broken tiles, her eyes welling up. From time to time, she stops to pluck a ripened mango from a tree or yank a cassava root from the ground. “This is where our community garden used to be. And, over there, that was the school,” Yawaratsuni, the cacique, or Indigenous chief, of her community, said as she pointed to a nearby plot of land being swallowed up by the Amazon rainforest surrounding it. “Now all that’s left is bush.” Until recently, this vast stretch of land was the site of Monte Horebe, an informal settlement on the outskirts of Manaus, the sprawling capital of Brazil’s Amazonas state. The makeshift community was once home to 2,260 families, including hundreds of Indigenous people from more than 30 different ethnicities, according to data from the Amazonas state government. Yawaratsuni Kokama, an Indigenous chief, or cacique, points to the patch of land where a community garden used to stand, in the Monte Horebe informal settlement on the outskirts of Manaus, Amazonas state. The community, which was home to some 2,260 families, was dismantled by authorities in March 2020. Image by Ana Ionova for Mongabay. Monte Horebe emerged in 2015 when squatters cleared and occupied a patch of rainforest about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the center of Manaus, according to Indigenous leaders. Like other informal settlements scattered at the margins of the city, it offered much-needed housing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

