OneWeb pressured to call off Russian rocket launch

The UK government has been urged not to allow a rocket used by a company it part-owns to lift off from a Russian-run launch pad later this week.
A Soyuz rocket, carrying 36 satellites for the internet firm OneWeb is set to go up from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Friday.
But Commons business committee chair Darren Jones called it inappropriate following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Asked to comment, the government said it was in conversation with OneWeb.
The company itself has made few public utterances on the topic.
UK taxpayers helped buy OneWeb out of bankruptcy in 2020 with a £400m stake.
This gave the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) a seat on the board of the resurrected company, and influence, Labour MP Mr Jones said.
“Much like the ask of BP and Shell, OneWeb should not be continuing to engage in commercial activities with Russian companies,” he told BBC News.
“Ministers should be working with the OneWeb board to help secure this outcome as soon as possible.”
OneWeb has just a handful of launches left to complete its network of 648 satellites.
All of the missions are booked on Russian Soyuz vehicles that are scheduled to fly out of Baikonur in the coming months. It’s understood OneWeb has already paid for this rocket service.
With the existing spacecraft it has in orbit (428), the company can deliver broadband internet connections to