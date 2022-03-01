Researches puzzle over sea-crossing migration of crimson rose butterflies

COLOMBO — Travel bloggers and butterfly enthusiasts Paulmathi Vinod and Vinod Sadasivan were at Dhanushkodi Beach in southern India’s Tamil Nadu state for some bird-watching on Feb. 14. It hadn’t occurred to them that it was Valentine’s Day, but the couple was in for a gift from nature: the spectacular sight of thousands of butterflies in flight. And, in a serendipitous fit with the Valentine’s theme, these butterflies had bright red bodies and striking red markings on their black wings. These were crimson rose butterflies (Pachliopta hector), here to feed on the flowering plants in the coastal region. Then they rose up, in their thousands, and began flying toward the sea. Some of the crimson rose butterflies observed on Feb. 14 on the southern Indian beach of Dhanuskodi. Image courtesy of Paulmathi Vinod. “One by one, the butterflies were using the coastline like a predetermined path and continued their journey toward the sea,” Paulmathi Vinod told Mongabay. “They were so focused on their journey that they were flying right into our faces to reach the flowers on the beach, as if to fortify themselves with nectar before takeoff.” Across the sea and over the horizon, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) away, lies Sri Lanka’s Mannar Island, where butterfly enthusiast Lahiru Walpita is stationed. He’d recently heard about the aggregation of butterflies across the strait in India and was on alert. If the crimson roses crossed to Sri Lanka, they would show up in Mannar. But Walpita hadn’t observed any increase…This article was originally published on Mongabay

