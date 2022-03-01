To save the oceans, we need MPAs that emphasize actual protection of marine ecosystems (commentary)

If you are pessimistic about the state of our planet, let me surprise you with this: It is perfectly possible to rebuild life in our ocean to avoid ecological disaster. There is a way to make the ocean healthy again for the creatures that live in it and the humans who depend on them – which is, actually, all of humanity. It turns out you can eat your fish and have them, too. This is not a magical solution, but it is like a miracle. Saving the ocean is possible, but it requires getting serious about stopping its destruction. Not everywhere, but in designated places called marine protected areas (MPAs). But here is the catch: “Protected” has to mean what it says. This means strict rules. No halfway measures, no empty promises, no conservation only on paper. No trawlers ravaging the ocean floor. No long lines with millions of hooks emptying the ocean of target species and killing tons of helpless bycatch. No mining, oil and gas prospecting, dredging, dumping or other damaging activities. Just this: The resolute willingness of humans to stay away from certain waters to let them heal, rebound, and help regenerate the rest of the ocean. Looking like an orange sponge, a frogfish rests off Isla Manuelita at Cocos Island National Park in Costa Rica. Frogfish are ambush predators, nabbing the small fish that swim in front of them in a fraction of a second. Photograph by Enric Sala/National Geographic Pristine Seas. If we do that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay