UK allows emergency use of bee-harming neonicotinoid pesticide

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The UK government has authorised the emergency use of a type of pesticide almost entirely banned in the EU because of the harm it can cause bees.
A Defra spokesperson said the use of one type of neonicotinoid on sugar beet was “based on robust scientific assessment”.
The use would be subject to strict conditions, Defra said.
But the Chief Executive of the Wildlife Trusts, Craig Bennett, called it “scandalous”.
Studies have shown that the group of pesticides damage the nervous systems and navigational abilities of bees and other pollinators. The pesticides can also end up in streams and rivers and harm aquatic life, and can persist for a long time in the environment.
Their outdoor use was banned in almost all EU countries in 2018. At the time of the ban, Michael Gove, then environment secretary, said the UK was in favour because it couldn’t “afford to put our pollinator populations at risk”.
The government is now authorising one type, thiamethoxam, to be used on sugar beet in England in 2022 because of the potential risk of yellows viruses, spread by aphids, which can severely damage crops. It estimates that almost 70% of the national sugar beet crop could be affected.
A Defra spokesperson said that the decision “was not taken lightly”.
“We evaluate the risks very carefully and only grant temporary emergency authorisations for restricted pesticides in special circumstances when strict requirements are met and there are no