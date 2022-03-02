A community in Mexico reforests its land against the advance of illegal logging

Jorge Zavaleta points out the pine trees that line the path we’re walking on and pauses to tell his story. “Before, all of this was potato crops. Now it is forest,” Zavaleta says. Hundreds of pines and oyamel fir trees (Abies religiosa) surround this area; most were planted 15 years ago. Temperate forests once abounded here in the municipality of Calcahualco, in Mexico’s eastern Veracruz state, but much of it was cleared to plant potatoes. Then, 15 years ago, the residents of Nueva Vaquería, one of the towns that make up the municipality, decided to turn their history around by simultaneously recovering, conserving, and living through their forest. “Before, when we were dedicated solely to potatoes, the drought became more pronounced, the streets became dusty. Then, we saw that the forest is better. The water currents are conserved more,” Zavaleta says. The temperate forest that the residents of Nueva Vaquería are working to conserve. Image by Óscar Martínez. The forest that the Nueva Vaquería inhabitants are protecting is adjacent to Pico de Orizaba National Park, which was declared a protected area in 1937 and spans 19,750 hectares (48,800 acres). The park is home to the highest peak in Mexico, the dormant volcano of Pico de Orizaba, also known as Citlaltépetl. In recent years, illegal logging and the establishment of illegal sawmills have hacked away at the forests in and around the national park. Nueva Vaquería sits in the middle of it all. Of its fewer than 800 residents, 87 are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

