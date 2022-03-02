A marine mystery unfolds with the discovery of nitrogen-fixing plankton

It was completely by accident that Chris Schvarcz and his colleagues discovered two new marine phytoplankton species. In 2014, Schvarcz was using phytoplankton cultures to study viruses as a Ph.D. student at the University of Hawai‘i. Over the course of his research, he noticed something unusual. Phytoplanktons, or diatoms, are not known to fix nitrogen, which is a cell’s ability to convert nitrogen from the air into ammonia. Nitrogen fixation is an important process because it can help support productivity in nutrient-poor parts of the ocean. But the phytoplankton in Schvarcz’s cultures appeared to be doing the impossible: they were fixing nitrogen. Schvarcz reached out to his colleague, Sam Wilson, a researcher who holds positions at both the University of Hawai‘i and Newcastle University in the U.K., to see what he made of it. “He said, ‘Sammy, I’ve got this diatom that can grow in nitrogen-free media,’” Wilson told Mongabay. “And I said, ‘Ah-huh, yeah, yeah,’ thinking that maybe there’s some contaminant nitrogen or something else might be going on … because the ability to fix nitrogen is quite evolutionary restricted. Only certain bacteria and archaea can do it.” Several days later, Wilson borrowed samples from Schvarcz as he worked on a method to measure nitrogen fixation, and he also noticed some peculiarities. “I discovered this day-and-night pattern of nitrogen fixation that I’d never seen before, so now I was really confused,” Wilson said. The researchers eventually realized they were looking at a new species of phytoplankton, which they decided…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay