Brazil’s agroforestry farmers report many benefits, but challenges remain

Smallholder agroforestry farmers in Brazil's Atlantic Forest biome have observed environmental, social and cultural benefits arising from their restorative farming practices, researchers recently reported in the British Ecological Society's journal People and Nature. However, major policy, financial and logistical hurdles are preventing them from reaching the full commercial potential of their harvests, and also deterring conventional, non-agroforestry farmers from embracing more eco-friendly approaches. Brazil's Atlantic Forest is among the most biodiverse biomes on Earth, but it is also among the most imperilled: agriculture and human settlement have cleared more than 85% of its original extent. Home to 70% of the country's population, it includes urban centers such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, along with vast agricultural landscapes characterized by a mosaic of rural settlements and some large, commercial farms that grow commodity crops. Brazil's Atlantic Forest is among the most biodiverse biomes on Earth, but it is also among the most imperiled. Agriculture and human settlement have cleared 84 to 89% of its original extent. Image courtesy of Instituto de Pesquisas Ecológicas (IPÊ). Agroforestry, which combines native vegetation with fruit trees, crops and sometimes livestock, has well-documented ecological and agricultural benefits: higher bird and pollinator diversity, improved soil quality and crop yields, along with cooler air (a hedge against global warming which also offers greater comfort to the people living and working on the farm). Fewer studies have addressed social and cultural perceptions of this restorative ecological approach.

