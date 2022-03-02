Colombian palm oil company under investigation for polluting rivers

Following an inspection in June 2016, Corporación Autónoma de Santander (CAS), one of the environmental authorities in the northeastern Colombian department of Santander, found that toxic waste was flowing from Oro Rojo’s palm oil mill into the Caño 41, a tributary that flows into the Magdalena River. Authorities had previously investigated similar complaints, concluding that the operations of Oro Rojo and similar companies “should be suspended,” but the suspension was never enacted. Oro Rojo began extracting palm oil in 2013 and was, at the time, granted three environmental permits by CAS, two of which – wastewater discharge and water concession – are currently under investigation. According to Diana Triana, a member of CAS’s environment sub-directorate, the company has also been fined due to air pollution. Local residents say that contamination of waterways feeding the Paredes wetland remain unresolved. The wetland is home to many species, such as the West Indian manatee (Trichechus manatus), which is listed as threatened by the IUCN. The Oro Rojo palm oil mill under construction in 2012. Image courtesy of Francisco Toro/Fedepalma/CIDPalmero Repository. A powerful industry Oro Rojo and another palm oil company, Indupalma, are both owned by Gutt-Haime group, a Colombian business empire currently led by entrepreneurs Daniel Haime Gutt and Moris Finvarb Haime. The group is principally known for its production of fats, edible oils, soaps and detergents, and works with brands such as Grasco and Danec in Colombia and Ecuador. A year after it launched, Sabana de Torres in Santander, the municipality where…This article was originally published on Mongabay

