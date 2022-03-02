Forest clearing for crop program in Papua may unleash massive emissions

JAKARTA — A plan to clear forests in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua for food crops will release as much greenhouse gases into the atmosphere as Australia emits in an entire year, according to a new analysis. This will spell disaster for Indonesia’s commitments to tackling climate change by reducing emissions from the forestry and land-use sector, say researchers from Pusaka, the nonprofit that carried out the analysis. It found that the government’s food estate program, aimed at boosting domestic production of rice and other staple food crops, would lead to the clearing of vast swaths of rainforest, resulting in greenhouse gas emissions of 616 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent. That’s about a third of Indonesia’s total annual emissions, or the same as Australia’s. According to the study, the government has mapped 2.7 million hectares (6.7 million acres) — an area almost the size of Belgium —of potential plantation areas for the crop program in the three Papuan districts of Merauke, Mappi and Boven Digoel. “If we’re looking at the size of the impacted forests, then this is significant for Papua,” said Arief Wijaya, senior manager for climate and forests at the World Resources Institute (WRI) Indonesia, a think tank. “Considering that the size of forests in Papua is around 32 million hectares [79 million acres], then losing 2.7 million hectares is huge.” He added the potential emissions from converting these forests into farmland would amount to nearly a quarter of Indonesia’s projected emissions by 2030 under the business-as-usual…This article was originally published on Mongabay

