From forest to pasture in the Amazon ft. Ana Ionova | Chasing Deforestation

Autazes in the heart of Brazil’s Amazonas state is a municipality that’s six times the size of Rio de Janeiro. This corner of the rainforest is so remote that the easiest way to reach and move around the area is along the rivers that feed into the Amazon River. Despite its remoteness, the area has had a long history of natural resource extraction, beginning with a gold rush in the 18th century, followed by a rubber boom during the Industrial Revolution, which drove a new wave of colonization of the region. The wealth generated from this extraction led to the expansion of trade routes, including the construction of a railway line. But after years of prosperity, and the advent of synthetic rubber, the Brazilian rubber industry slowly began to die, giving rise to a search for new commodities. Today, the region has is a major industrial and agricultural center. Even though roads play a key role in reaching and bringing resources to previously isolated places, such as Autazes, they also open up the forest to illegal activities. Thanks to Global Forest Watch’s (GFW) forest monitoring and alert system, Mongabay contributor Ana Ionova became aware of a spike in deforestation in the region. Between January and November 2021, more than 48,600 deforestation alerts had been recorded from Autazes’s primary forest, according to satellite data from the University of Maryland. Ionova traveled to the area and found shocking levels of devastation in the middle of the Trincheira Indigenous Reserve, a protected territory…This article was originally published on Mongabay

