Latest seismic survey blocked in South Africa court on fishers’ challenge

For the second time in just over two months, a South African court has acted to stop a seismic survey for oil and gas off the country's west coast. On March 1, the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town ruled against Australian geoscience data supplier Searcher after the judge concluded that the company did not adequately consult with local communities before starting seismic testing in January this year. The company also did not have an environmental authorization (EA). The ruling confirms an interim interdict granted in early February. "We are very happy about this judgment and that it so strongly recognizes our rights in terms of the Constitution," Christian John Adams, a fourth-generation fisher from St. Helena Bay, told Mongabay in an interview. Adams, who is the first applicant in the case, said he was particularly satisfied about the judge's "strong points relating to our culture and the fact that the company didn't consult us." In his ruling, Judge Daniel Thulare noted that the company had not only regarded local fishing communities as unaffected by the prospected seismic activities, but it had also excluded people through the use of language and the choice of media to disseminate information. Describing the mindset of the consultant who led the project at SLR Consulting, the firm hired by Searcher to carry out the environmental assessment, as "worrying," Thulare pointed out that isiXhosa-speaking people "were simply disregarded," even though the language is one of the three official languages of Western Cape province.

