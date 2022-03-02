Loss of Sumatran rhinos leaves several plant species without a seed disperser

On the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo, fewer than 80 Sumatran rhinos are all that’s left of this critically endangered species. Tremendous conservation efforts are striving to keep these charismatic mammals from being lost forever. But as the species teeters on the brink of extinction, new research suggests their absence throughout much of their former range has left a troubling vacancy in their role as seed-dispersing eco-engineers. Drawing on empirical research, published literature and Indigenous knowledge, a study in Biotropica reports that Sumatran rhinos (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) once dispersed the seeds of 79 plant species. Some of these plants are still spread by Sumatran elephants (Elephas maximus sumatranus), the only other remaining megafaunal disperser in the region. Evidence suggests, however, that neither elephants nor smaller animals can fully replace the Sumatran rhino as a seed disperser — and the consequences of this loss are unfolding in real time. Harapan, a captive male Sumatran rhino,at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park. New research highlights the importance of rhino feeding patterns to the rainforests they once inhabited. Image by Junaidi Hanafi/Mongabay-Indonesia. Missing: Southeast Asian megafauna The Sumatran rhino’s decline is relatively recent, says study lead author Kim McConkey, from the school of environmental sciences at the University of Nottingham Malaysia. A hundred years ago, these massive animals roamed much of Southeast Asia in temperate and tropical forests and grasslands. Since then, however, habitat loss and unrelenting poaching pressure have devastated this slow-reproducing mammal’s populations. For Rudi Putra, a conservationist…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay