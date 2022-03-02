Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for March 2022

Scientists have observed yet another behavior in chimpanzees that shows the similarities between them and us. Chimpanzees in Gabon were seen applying insects on each other’s wounds as medicine, and the scientists caught it on video. These African apes, along with gorillas, are endangered in their natural habitat; along the Nigeria-Cameroon border, watch how patroling rangers are protecting the forests’ threatened wildlife. Mongabay’s series Chasing Deforestation explored deforestation in Brazilian Amazon in the new episode, specifically the deforestation driven by grazing pastures made for herds of domestic water buffalos. Another continued series, Mongabay Explains, covered the subject of human waste and solutions to the long-term effects of sewage on the environment. Mongabay-India explored the downsides of the solar energy sector, the long-time favorite solution for the ever-increasing global energy needs. Watch three videos that explain how maintenance issues, lack of access to power, and poor financial planning have left the communities living around solar parks to suffer the snags in the solar industry. Add these videos to your watchlist for the month and watch them for free on YouTube. Rare footage shows chimpanzee putting insect on wound Scientists observed for the first time chimpanzees in Gabon, West Africa, applying insects to their wounds and the wounds of others. In a new study, researchers suggest that this prosocial behaviour in apes may be related to empathy in humans. Read more: The chimp doctor will see you now: Medicating apes boost the case for conservation Ghost villages of India’s east coast Several…This article was originally published on Mongabay

