Podcast: The Trans-Papua Highway could lose billions and deforest millions of hectares

The fourth episode in the New Guinea series of Mongabay Explores uncovers the massive Trans-Papua Highway, the potential it has to deforest the largest protected area in Southeast Asia, and potential pathways forward for conservation. Listen here: This week we interviewed David Gaveau, research associate at the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and founder of The TreeMap. Gaveau was an author of a study published in September detailing the potential of forest loss that the Trans-Papua Highway could inflict on New Guinea. We also spoke with Bill Laurance, distinguished professor and director of the Center for Tropical, Environmental and Sustainability Science at James Cook University in Australia. Laurance explained the environmental, financial and social costs of the project, which runs through Indonesia’s Lorentz National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tearing up trees to expand the road for the Trans West Papua highway. Daniel Beltra/Greenpeace Gaveau and his team at The TreeMap found positive correlations between the expansion of the Trans-Papua Highway and the expansion of oil palm plantations during the peak building phases of the road. While deforestation related to oil palm has declined for four consecutive years, both Gaveau and Laurance worry that’s about to change. Gaveau emphasized the urgent need for the central government to recognize Indigenous territories and center any development around the needs and desires of Indonesian New Guinea’s local inhabitants, as outlined in the 2018 Manokwari Declaration signed by the governments of Papua and West Papua provinces. Mongabay Explores is an ongoing episodic…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay