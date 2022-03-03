A more potent CO2 sink than the Amazon, Brazil’s mangroves remain overlooked

Tropical forests play a fundamental role in storing carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas responsible for global warming. And while the Amazon rainforest is often top of mind when it comes to stores of CO2, there’s another ecosystem in Brazil that stashes away a much larger amount of carbon per hectare: mangroves. Scientists have long known about the carbon-sequestration abilities of these coastal ecosystems. But few countries have an accurate idea of their potential or how they can be used in the carbon trading market. A new study of mangroves in Brazil aims to fill this gap. “For the first time, we have tried to quantify, in an integrated way, the carbon stocks and sequestration in the Brazilian mangroves,” said study co-author Pablo Riul, a biology professor at the Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB). “This way, it will be possible to convert these estimates into carbon credits and know how much each hectare is worth in this market, generating subsidies for their valuation.” Mangrove on the coast of Espírito Santo state. Image by Leonardo Merçon. According to the study, published in January in Frontiers in Forests and Global Change, the mangroves along Brazil’s coastline hold 8.5% of global carbon stocks of these ecosystems. (Indonesia is in first place, having the biggest total area of mangrove forests in the world.) Much of this carbon is held in the soil and sediment; compared to other vegetated biomes in Brazil, mangroves store up to 4.3 times more carbon in the uppermost 1-meter (3-foot)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay