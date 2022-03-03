After IPCC climate report stresses Indigenous & local land rights 58 times, let’s respond with a concrete tenure plan (commentary)

The latest IPCC climate report mentions tenure security a whopping 58 times. This is a welcome shift in emphasis from the UN – strengthening land rights is a just and sustainable way to protect vulnerable landscapes in the climate fight, and one that works. By the report’s own estimate, time is almost up. As we push closer to the point of no return, the world needs to stop talking and start acting. Ramping up the recognition of land rights could help us preserve enough of the natural world to pull us back from the brink. The report recognizes that securing the rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs), livestock herders and farmers encourages sustainable farming and forestry, protects wildlife and habitats, enables people to live sustainably off their lands, and reduces the risk of climate actions like reforesting harming communities. Indeed, actions to strengthen land access and tenure security are central to one of the report’s five areas of systemic change needed for a fair switchover to a green economy. The report also says that tenure insecurity limits people’s ability to adapt to climate change, while strengthening IPLC rights could transform the way we manage tropical forests. Indigenous activist speaks at a demonstration during climate treaty negotiations in Madrid. Image courtesy of Friends of the Earth International via Flickr. At COP26, countries and major donors announced their intention to repurpose public funding that supports agriculture to encourage more sustainable farming and pledged $1.7bn up to the end of 2025…This article was originally published on Mongabay

