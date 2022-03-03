Banning high-deforestation palm oil has limited impact on saving forests: Study

Climate protection policies restricting the import of goods produced through deforestation have increased in recent years, but there has been little research into whether these measures have had their intended impact, or are enough to reduce deforestation on their own. A new paper takes a look at how effective restrictions by consumer countries are likely to be on influencing positive change in producer countries. The study models what impact a Europe-wide ban on high-deforestation palm oil between 2000-2015 would have had on the deforestation rate during that time in Indonesia, the heavily forested Southeast Asian nation that produces more than half the world’s palm oil. The authors approach the problem by merging economic data from the comprehensive Global Trade Analysis Project with their own OSIRIS model of land-use change in Indonesia. They analyzed how trade patterns would have responded to a hypothetical 15-year ban on palm oil produced through deforestation, and how the resultant fluctuations in prices would have impacted land conversion in Indonesia. They found that a European ban would result in a relatively low (-7.5%) price decrease in high-deforestation palm oil and an even smaller (0.7%) price increase in low-deforestation palm oil. This effect is due largely to the likely fact that much of the banned product would simply be redirected to other countries outside Europe without restrictions in effect. Oil palm saplings in Sumatra, Indonesia. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. At the same time, the market pressures from a Europe-wide ban would have resulted in only a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

