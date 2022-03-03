Forest enterprise in Mexico attempts to present opportunities for Indigenous communities

The Sierra Madre Occidental in northwestern Mexico boasts vast forests that are home to Indigenous communities such as the Wixárika people (or Huichols). Across the largest forest reserves in Jalisco, just three communities are spread across an area of more than 400,000 hectares (988,421 acres), equivalent to one-fifth the size of El Salvador. But this natural wealth is not reflected in the residents’ living conditions. Now, several stakeholders are coming together to help change this narrative. Inspired by the Sierra Wixárika region community of Wuaut+a, or San Sebastián Teponahuaxtlán, a strategy is being developed to help create income-generating projects that encourage the sustainable use of forest resources. The Wuaut+a, or San Sebastián Teponahuaxtlán, are known for their fierce defense to recover the entire territory they were granted by the Spanish crown in 1718. The community’s farmers have been engaged in forest enterprise for many years, even before securing funding in 2019 from the Jalisco government and the Mexican National Forestry Commission (known by its Spanish language acronym, CONAFOR). This funding resulted in the construction of a fully operational sawmill along with a workshop to process the wood produced. The community enterprise supplies wood to the community’s villages, and sells cabin bases for ecotourism projects in the surrounding mountains, says its manager José Isabel Carrillo Martínez, a young community member. The president of Wuaut+a’s communal lands, Óscar Hernández Hernández, tells us that the community’s practices and traditions have always focused on conservation. But when it came to introducing new opportunities to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

