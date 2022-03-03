Honduras bans open-pit mining, citing environmental and public health concerns

Officials in Honduras say they are cracking down on open-pit mining, an activity that has plagued the country with deforestation, pollution and loss of biodiversity, among other environmental hazards. The government is no longer granting environmental permits for open-pit mining projects, the Ministry of Energy, Natural Resources, Environment and Mines said in a statement. It also plans to shut down open-pit mines already in operation. “The approval of extractive exploitation permits is canceled for being harmful, threatening natural resources, public health and limiting access to water as a human right,” the ministry’s statement said. It plans to carry out a “review, suspension and cancelation” of environmental licenses, permits and concessions that are already in existence. It didn’t provide a timeline for these actions or cite the legal authority it has to cancel operations already underway. Open-pit mining, one of the most common forms of mining, involves extracting minerals by digging a large hole or pit in the ground. It can be disastrous for local ecosystems, as it requires clearing vegetation and displacing massive amounts of soil. Activists speaking out against mining projects have been common victims of violence in Honduras. Photo via CEHPRODEC The chemicals used in the mines, such as sulfuric acid and ammonium nitrate, can end up poisoning aquatic life in local water bodies. Even after mines are closed, there are often risks of erosion and soil contamination, making it difficult for biodiversity, forest cover and water quality to recover. The environment ministry said it will intervene immediately…This article was originally published on Mongabay

