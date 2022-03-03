Moon crash: Discarded rocket part to hit Moon in hours, say scientists

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A discarded part of a rocket is hours away from crashing into the Moon, say scientists who first predicted the collision in January.
The three-tonne rocket part, which is hurtling through space at 5,800mph, is expected to hit at 12:25 on Friday.
Astronomers first thought the rocket part had been launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX programme then said it was Chinese, something China denies.
The effects of the impact on the Moon are expected to be minor.
Scientists hope to study the 10-20m-wide crater and the plumes of moon dust created upon impact.
The rocket part was first sighted from Earth in March 2015. A Nasa-funded space survey in Arizona spotted it, but quickly lost interest when the object was shown not to be an asteroid.
The rocket part is what’s known as space junk – hardware discarded from missions or satellites without enough fuel or energy to return to Earth. Some pieces are closer to us, just above the Earth, but others, like this booster, are thousands of miles away in high orbit, far from the Earth’s atmosphere.
The European Space Agency estimates there are now 36,500 pieces of space junk larger than 10cm.
No space programme or university formally tracks deep space junk. Monitoring space is expensive and the risks to humans from high-orbit debris are low.
So, it falls to a tiny handful of volunteer astronomers who spend their free time making calculations and estimating orbits. They fire emails and alerts back and forth, asking whoever is in the best location on the