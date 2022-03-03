Revealed: Timber giant quietly converts Congo logging sites to carbon schemes

KISANGANI, Congo — A major European logging firm may have illegally converted more than a dozen of its timber concessions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo into so-called conservation concessions, a new investigation can reveal. After harvesting the most valuable timber from the 15 concessions — covering an area the size of Belgium — Portuguese-owned Norsudtimber is now eyeing European investment in carbon credit schemes it will operate from the former logging sites. Since late 2020, the DRC has assigned 24 new conservation concessions, as investors seek to benefit from rising interest in carbon-trading initiatives in the world’s second-largest rainforest. A seven-month investigation by El País/Planeta Futuro has obtained unpublished documents showing that, in December 2020, the outgoing environment minister, Claude Nyamugabo, signed contracts transferring millions of hectares of Norsudtimber concessions from its logging subsidiaries, Sodefor and Forabola, to Kongo Forest Based Solutions (KFBS), another Norsudtimber subsidiary set up to manage its carbon-trading operations. The concessions were reassigned without public oversight or consultation with people who will be affected. Several of the concessions overlap with a protected area and the ancestral lands of the Bambuti, Bacwa and Batwa peoples, and nearly a third of the area covers climate-critical peatlands. Former Norsudtimber logging concessions transferred to its KBFS subsidiary to be used for carbon-trading initiatives overlap with Indigenous land and a protected area. Image by Kuang Keng Kuek Ser/Pulitzer Center. As tenants of conservation concessions, entities such as KFBS are entrusted with protecting precious ecosystems and the livelihoods of forest-dependent…This article was originally published on Mongabay

