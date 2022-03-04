As rising seas destroy Ghana’s coastal communities, researchers warn against a seawall-only solution

ACCRA, Ghana — White waves collide in a crash where the Volta River meets the Atlantic Ocean near Ada Foah. Warm, tropical air hovers over Ghana’s coastline – but as temperatures rise, so do sea levels, making it harder for the ocean to stay at bay. “The sea started coming into the whole community. We were devastated,” said Akorli Simon, a former resident of Fuveme. Once a fishing village situated near the Keta Lagoon in the Gulf of Guinea, Fuveme was abandoned after the sea surged over it in 2016, washing away sediment and transforming the coast into small islands that are now home to feral pigs and a few coconut trees. Fuveme residents relocated and Simon now lives in another town called Dzakplagbe. But Dzakplagbe is also a seaside hamlet, and he’s concerned that his new home will suffer the same fate as Fuveme. “We are afraid that if the government doesn’t do anything [then] the whole community will be gone and not this community alone,” Simon said. Fuveme R.C. Basic School was destroyed by coastal erosion in 2021. Image by Akorli Simon. About 7% of Ghana’s land area is considered coastal, and about a quarter of the country’s population resides there. Some 37% of the country’s coastal land was lost to erosion and flooding between 2005 and 2007. In November 2021, nearly 4,000 people in Ghana’s coastal Keta district were displaced by an early morning storm-related ocean surge, causing water to seep into homes, soaking residents’ belongings and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

