Can we save coral reefs? | Problem Solved

Coral reefs are a unique and biodiverse natural ecosystem and economic keystones for many communities and nations. They only cover about 0.2% of the ocean floor but support 25% of marine life. Roughly a billion people worldwide depend on them for food and income. Coral reefs are also the bedrock of many important drug research developments and breakthroughs. However, climate change, overfishing, and land-based pollution are causing these reefs to perish at a swift pace. How can we save them? Watch the video below for the full story. “Problem Solved” is a video series by Mongabay examining big, systemic, environmental issues and potential pathways to addressing them. The second video in this series uncovers our impacts on coral reef ecosystems and interventions needed now to save them. With the help of Arizona State University’s Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science and the head of the Allen Coral Atlas, Greg Asner, Mongabay dives into the largest impacts to reefs, and the solutions currently on the table to address them. While climate change doesn’t affect all reefs uniformly, experts warn that it’s an existential threat. Climate change must be addressed for any interventions to work in the long term. Other interventions include addressing human and land waste, and the overfishing of waters globally. Benjamin Horton, director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore, which studies climate change, said coral reefs are in an urgent predicament. Image courtesy of The Perfect Ocean. Land-based pollution, mostly in the form of human effluent and agrochemicals,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

