Cold case: Half-hearted prosecution lets ivory traffickers escape in Uganda

In January 2019, authorities in Uganda intercepted a shipment of nearly 4 tons of elephant ivory and pangolin scales on its way to the capital, Kampala, from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. What's happened in the three years since then illustrates weaknesses in the country's enforcement of laws against wildlife crime. According to news reports at the time, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) arrested two Vietnamese men in possession, and issued wanted notices for 16 others. "The suspects were given bail, which is legally acceptable," Julius Nkwasire Mponoka, the assistant commissioner for customs enforcement at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), told Mongabay this past February, "but they disappeared." The URA had busted the suspects, Vietnamese nationals Nguyen Van Thanh and Dinh Van Chung, with 3,299 kilograms (7,273 pounds) of ivory and 424 kg (935 lbs) of pangolin scales. At the beginning of March 2019, URA tweeted that Nguyen and Dinh were caught trying to leave the country. The revenue authority is evasive as to whether they were granted bail a second time, but they never made another court appearance and the case has stalled. Nguyen Van Thanh and Dinh Van Chung were caught at Entebbe airport, attempting to leave Uganda while out on bail. The Uganda Revenue Authority believes the pair somehow later escaped the country to avoid prosecution. Image courtesy the Uganda Revenue Authority.

