El Salvador declares rare ‘red alert’ amid surge in forest fires

Fires in El Salvador are spreading farther and lasting longer than in previous years, threatening protected areas and reforestation efforts throughout the country. As it enters the peak of its dry season, El Salvador is seeing the rate of fires, many of them brush and forest fires, almost triple from the previous year, according to national agencies. At the end of February, a rare “red alert” was announced in response to excessive heat, winds of more than 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour), and lack of precipitation. “A red alert for fires is not very common here. We’ve perhaps reached an orange alert [previously]. But not red,” said José Maria Argueta, program director for the Mangrove Association, a local NGO. “This year, there are too many fires. There are more trained personnel but the fires have multiplied, so the country just wasn’t prepared for this.” A total of 2,958 hectares (7,309 acres) of land burned in January and February, according to the Ministry of Government. Other sources give an even higher number. The fires have not been limited to one area but are instead being felt across the country — sometimes in places that are not usually threatened. At the end of February, more than 100 personnel from several government agencies were needed to put out a fire in Chilanguera Natural Protected Area, outside of the city of San Miguel. Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 20, there were 21 forest fires recorded in protected areas or the buffer…This article was originally published on Mongabay

