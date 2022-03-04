From humble roots, a restoration plan in Brazil aims for 1.5m hectares of forest

We set out from the town of Extrema, in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, in a four-wheel-drive vehicle at 9 a.m. on a Monday. Driving beneath a mountainous vista and blue skies, Benedito Arlindo Cortez, our host, stops to chat with everyone we meet; he pulls the car over to talk to someone, then puts it in reverse to talk to someone else. Both are landowners who have joined the Conservador das Águas project. “All the forest you see on the tops of the hills was planted by us,” Cortez says, pointing to the green top of a mountain. “We had only 5% of forest coverage in this sub-basin. Today, we have over 30%.” Cortez is coordinator of the Conservador das Águas (Water Conservation) project, which works to protect the Ribeirão das Posses River, a tributary of the Jaguari. The latter is the largest waterway feeding the five reservoirs of the Cantareira system that supplies water for up to 9 million people in the city of São Paulo and more than 3 million in Campinas. The project began in Extrema in 2005 to protect the water supply for the town’s 35,000 inhabitants. Nestled in the Mantiqueira Mountains, a part of the Atlantic Forest biome that rises to nearly 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) in altitude, this region is the source of much of the water that supplies the urban centers of southeastern Brazil. The project involves restoring native vegetation on rural properties, especially in those parts of the properties that landowners are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

