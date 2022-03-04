In Nigeria, a decade of payoffs boosted global wildlife trafficking hub

LAGOS — Nigeria has for years failed to hold wildlife traffickers and poachers accountable for their crimes, despite federal and state laws that criminalize the killing and trading of protected species, an investigation by Premium Times and Mongabay has found. Our findings are based on an extensive analysis of government and court records and other public data going back to 2010, as well as a review of hundreds of pages of law enforcement reports covering five wildlife reserves in the country between 2012 and 2021. In reviewing the data, we discovered a trend: For more than a decade, poachers and traffickers were often not arrested or traced. Most of those who were detained were not prosecuted, and in the few cases that made it to court, defendants were asked to pay a nominal out-of-court settlement fee and continued to operate after release. After federal agencies initially refused our request to access the data, we obtained a submission by Nigeria to CITES, the international convention on the endangered wildlife trade. Nigeria’s customs service later released its records to us following a freedom of information request, and the National Environmental and Standards Agency (NESREA) provided additional information. Nigeria’s forestry department did not respond to requests for its wildlife crimes data. We also interviewed officials, prosecutors, environmental campaigners and traders at wildlife markets in Lagos, Cross River, Abuja, Ogun and Bauchi states. Together, they reveal how Nigeria’s law enforcement and justice system has done little over the past decade to deter the perpetrators…This article was originally published on Mongabay

