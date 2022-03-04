Microplastics plus organic pollutants equals 10 times the toxicity, study finds

A tiny, poppy seed-sized particle of plastic might seem innocuous on its own. But when a speck of plastic is coupled with organic pollutants, the chemical makeup of that plastic can swell with toxicity. A new study published in Chemosphere takes a close look at the interactions between microplastics — plastic pieces that are less than 5 millimeters in size, or three-sixteenths of an inch — and trace organic compounds (TrOCs) found in pesticides, pharmaceuticals and personal care products, when they mingle in aquatic environments. While microplastics and TrOCs may not be overly toxic to humans when encountered separately, the researchers found that when these materials contact each other in water, the plastic’s toxicity can increase by a factor of 10. Interaction between microplastics and TrOCs could easily happen in wastewater plants, says study lead author Andrey Ethan Rubin, a Ph.D. student at Tel Aviv University in Israel. “Basically, none of those plants can fully treat organic materials, especially very strong organic materials,” Rubin told Mongabay in an interview. “Even here in Israel, we have very high amounts of antibiotics and other drugs that are released from the wastewater treatment plants and into the environment.” Another recent study also showed that many wastewater plants could not filter out tiny microplastics. These fragments are eventually released into streams and rivers, accumulating in the sediment. A recent study showed that many wastewater treatment plants could not filter out tiny microplastics. Image by Ryan Levi/KOMU 8 News via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

