Campaigners against dog meat trade take on one Indonesian city at a time

MALANG, Indonesia — It was a January day in Malang, a city on the island of Java, and restaurateur Bobby was surprised to find the officers from the municipal public order agency at his door. They had come to tell him that eateries like his could no longer serve a popular dish, rintek wuuk, typically referred to as “RW” — dog meat stew. “I won’t sell it anymore,” Bobby, who served RW for 10 years, told Mongabay. “Everyone’s got to follow the rules.” Malang is the latest jurisdiction in Indonesia to ban the sale of dog meat for consumption, following a 2018 central government edict calling on local governments to do so. Authorities in the city, nestled on a plateau in East Java province, began raiding restaurants like Bobby’s after Mayor Sutiaji, who, like many Indonesians, uses one name, signed the ban on Jan. 17. “We’ll warn them first,” said Rahmat Hidayat, the public order agency’s head of security. “If they continue to sell it, they will be dealt with firmly.” “RW” — dog meat — on a menu at a Malang restaurant. The city has banned the trade and consumption of dog meat. Image by Eko Widianto/Mongabay Indonesia. At first glance, Indonesia might not seem a likely hub of dog meat cuisine. Eighty-seven percent of the country’s 270 million people are followers of Islam, which considers dogs to be haram, or forbidden, as they are thought of as unhygienic. Most Muslims won’t touch a dog, much less eat one.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

